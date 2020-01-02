Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.36

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.36 and last traded at $123.83, with a volume of 2931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,495 shares of company stock worth $55,412,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

