Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.70.

PTON stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.