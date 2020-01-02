Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.75. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

