PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.