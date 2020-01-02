PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 137,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,061. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

