Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $106,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,287 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

PUB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

