Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $106,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,231,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.