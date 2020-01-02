Peter James Goudie Sells 80,000 Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Stock

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Director Peter James Goudie sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,644 shares in the company, valued at C$584,669.92.

TSE RNX opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.26 million and a PE ratio of -35.71. Royal Nickel Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Royal Nickel Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

