Pigeoncoin Market Cap Achieves $3.77 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $145,990.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001342 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,263,869,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

