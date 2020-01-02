Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of PS stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.