POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

