Polymath (POLY) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Polymath has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Upbit and Kucoin. Polymath has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $5.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00580154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000299 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000478 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitbns, Huobi, DDEX, Koinex, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bittrex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

