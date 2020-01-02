Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Up 50%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 234,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 65,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $600,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.