Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

PRNB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $316,100.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 77,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $2,754,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 491,242 shares of company stock valued at $15,517,679 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $2,188,962. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284,762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

