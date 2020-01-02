ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 271574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

