ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.65

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 98828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.