Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.69 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $248.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $251.64 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $186.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $801.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $804.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

