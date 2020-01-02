Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.41

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $24.91. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 5,611 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

