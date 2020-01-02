PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

PTCT opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $168,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

