qiibee (QBX) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $620,069.00 and $564.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,198,550 tokens. qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

