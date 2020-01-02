Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.29

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 8700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price objective on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and a P/E ratio of 430.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

