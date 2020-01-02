Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Sells $56,500.00 in Stock

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

