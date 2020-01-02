Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Trading Up 9.1%

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 220,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 399,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of $103.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.