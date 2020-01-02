Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $18,719.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.