Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.70

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.70 and traded as high as $86.38. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 3,895 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 325.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 417,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 403,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

