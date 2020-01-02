Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 421814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.