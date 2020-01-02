Ressources Jourdan (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 100%

Ressources Jourdan Inc (CVE:JOR)’s share price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 151,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $589,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Ressources Jourdan Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mining properties in Canada. The company also explores for phosphate, molybdenum, and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Baillarge North property covering an area of 935 hectares, as well as interest in the Baillarge lithium project with 12 claims covering an area of 511.5 hectares located in Lacorne Township.

