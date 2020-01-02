Ryo Currency Market Cap Reaches $320,423.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $320,423.00 and $336.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.01822161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.02827757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00573591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00642155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061289 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00384495 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,874,316 coins and its circulating supply is 16,757,004 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

