Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.50. Saga Communications shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 505 shares.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $29,670.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,146.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Saga Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

