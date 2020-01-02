salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

NYSE:CRM opened at $162.64 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

