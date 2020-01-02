Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

