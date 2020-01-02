Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Shares Up 1.3%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), 30,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 119,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.21.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.