Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.65, approximately 618 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

