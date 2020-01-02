Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.65). Savara reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Savara stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Savara has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 31.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

