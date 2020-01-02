savedroid (SVD) Market Cap Reaches $362,548.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One savedroid token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. savedroid has a market cap of $362,548.00 and approximately $704.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.06011558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030700 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024410 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

