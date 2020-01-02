Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $315.00

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.14), with a volume of 42341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.12 ($4.24).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,749.01).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

