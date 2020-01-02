Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.90

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 1826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.9543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,657,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,827,000 after purchasing an additional 980,678 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,293,000 after buying an additional 155,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 728,960 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

