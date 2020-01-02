Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.31

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $77.02, with a volume of 8922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

