SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.18

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 167074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $220,429,000 after buying an additional 3,615,393 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $72,738,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,660,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,960,000 after buying an additional 1,189,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,386,000 after buying an additional 1,119,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

