Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CKH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Seacor has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

