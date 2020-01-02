SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SPNE opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

