Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.50

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 189689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $365,922,000 after purchasing an additional 164,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,162,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 4,746.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

