Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

