Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

