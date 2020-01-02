Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $149,762.42. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. Insiders have sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

