SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,264,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

