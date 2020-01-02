Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.76

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a market cap of $904.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 281,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 80.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

