SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $205,548.00 and $27,122.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,176,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,642,963,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

