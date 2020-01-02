Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,195.90

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,195.90 ($15.73) and last traded at GBX 1,193.04 ($15.69), with a volume of 70272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152 ($15.15).

SCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 26.40 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,460,000 ($13,759,536.96).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

