Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.23

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $97.04, with a volume of 24954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,197 shares of company stock worth $12,229,104 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.